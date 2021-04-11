Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in International Seaways by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

