Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $324,435 in the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.31 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $739.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

