Credit Suisse AG Invests $581,000 in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Suzano by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 683,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 73.71% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

