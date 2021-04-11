Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 132,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 393,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.