Credit Suisse Group Downgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $207.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.78.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $210.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

