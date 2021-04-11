CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. 207,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

