CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce sales of $4.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,018.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.74. 1,068,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,456. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average is $132.54.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

