CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce sales of $4.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,018.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.74. 1,068,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,456. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average is $132.54.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.