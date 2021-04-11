Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

