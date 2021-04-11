Cryptaur Reaches 1-Day Volume of $162,747.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $162,747.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00081902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00610426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032039 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,452,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

