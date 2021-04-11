CSFB Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.43.

ENB opened at C$46.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.04. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.96. The firm has a market cap of C$93.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

