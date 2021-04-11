CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $31.33 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,890,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $4,517,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,083,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,568,574,000 after acquiring an additional 423,285 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $4,461,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $162.30 and a 52-week high of $255.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average of $223.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

