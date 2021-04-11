CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.96. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CONE traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 402,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,520. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 15,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

