D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $93.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

