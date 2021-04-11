DA Davidson Raises The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $57.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The Joint has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.80 million, a PE ratio of 190.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Joint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Joint by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.