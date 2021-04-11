DAEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,902.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $4.51 million and $35,902.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00081902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00610426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032039 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.