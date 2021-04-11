Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €100.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.71 ($84.36).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €74.91 ($88.13) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €25.75 ($30.29) and a 1 year high of €76.28 ($89.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €71.29 and its 200-day moving average is €58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

