Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

