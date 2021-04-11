Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

DRI stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,254 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,231. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

