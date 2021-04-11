Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Darden Restaurants worth $49,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,829,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $22,676,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $19,047,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,254 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,231 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

