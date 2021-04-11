Datawallet (DXT) Hits Market Cap of $508,728.92

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $508,728.92 and $17,460.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00611565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00031970 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

