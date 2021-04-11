David E. Shaw Sells 35,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.