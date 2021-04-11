DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.55 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

