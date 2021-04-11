DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $352.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.39. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

