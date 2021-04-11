DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.10 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 147.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Life Storage worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 78.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 368.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

