DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.42 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 170.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 447.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

