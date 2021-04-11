DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,708 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,587,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,437. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $199.16 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average of $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

