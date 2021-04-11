DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,270 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.29 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.