Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

DLVHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DLVHF stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.90. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

