Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

