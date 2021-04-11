Desjardins Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $13.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Desjardins from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 91.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

