Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $72.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of EAT opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $35,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $29,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $18,095,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

