Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $56.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAKE. Wedbush raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

