Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

