Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 26,437 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $101,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,205 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

