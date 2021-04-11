Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $97.01 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,331,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $97,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

