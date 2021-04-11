Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.81 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,597,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $99,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

