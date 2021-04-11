Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 345,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Sunrun worth $100,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,287 shares of company stock worth $27,399,615. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.