Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 205,406 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,125,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $103,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

