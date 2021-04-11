discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Up 1.7%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47). 36,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 130,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713 ($9.32).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, discoverIE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.95).

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 674.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 654.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £648.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.