DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.63 and last traded at $133.45. 52,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,162,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.01.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.