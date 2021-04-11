DragonVein Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $76.48 million and approximately $169.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,702.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.72 or 0.01158613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.29 or 0.00462776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067307 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002149 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.