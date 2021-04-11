Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.96 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002740 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $51.43 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.00739315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,833.76 or 0.99837195 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00799340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

