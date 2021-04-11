DuckDaoDime Price Down 4.9% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $92.20 or 0.00154318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $95.61 million and $3.31 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00296144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.00732260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,796.74 or 1.00079735 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.98 or 0.00793292 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,949 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

