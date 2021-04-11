DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €37.52 ($44.14) and last traded at €37.80 ($44.47). 76,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.82 ($44.49).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.41 ($45.19).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.28 and a 200-day moving average of €33.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.