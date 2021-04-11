Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.