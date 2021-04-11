Eargo, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EAR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 14th

Eargo’s (NASDAQ:EAR) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. Eargo had issued 7,851,852 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $141,333,336 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

