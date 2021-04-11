Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

DEA stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 505,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

