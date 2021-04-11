Eaton Vance Management Buys 76,623 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,623 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

