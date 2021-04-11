Eaton Vance Management Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $256.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average is $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $256.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

