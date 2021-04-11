Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,097 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Guardant Health by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH opened at $157.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,358 shares of company stock worth $171,355,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

